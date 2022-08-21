Steelers and Jaguars Fans Threw Drinks and Brawled During Preseason Game
The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Jacksonville Jaguars in a preseason thriller on Saturday, 16-15. Undrafted rookie Tyler Snead scored the game-winner with just under two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Meanwhile...
There were a few Taylor Lawrence jerseys involved, which is expected in Jacksonville, bu the real surprise here was the guy in the Kenny Pickett jersey. Guy is fighting Mason Rudolph and Mitch Trubisky for a job and someone is wearing his jersey 800 miles away. That really speaks to the reach of the Steelers fanbase. We also had a fishing shirt which is very locally accurate.
The drinks that were thrown were not regionally specific.