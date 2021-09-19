Trai Turner Ejected After Appearing to Spit on Raiders Defender
The Pittsburgh Steelers got off to a slow start against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday but finally found their form in the second half. Just after the beginning of the fourth quarter, Ben Roethlisberger hit rookie Najee Harris on a swing route on third-and-10, and Harris took it to the house to chop the Raiders' lead to 16-14.
After the play, there were some fireworks between the Raiders' defensive line and Steelers guard Trai Turner. Turner was ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct, and upon review it certainly looks like he spit on linebacker Tanner Muse.
Yeah, that'll definitely do it! It's unclear what drove Turner to do this, but getting thrown out immediately after a momentum-swinging touchdown is not what Mike Tomlin or his team really need right now.
Turner will probably face additional discipline from the NFL. In the meantime, Pittsburgh will have to try and finish the job without him.