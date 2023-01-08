Steelers CPR Sack Celebration Was Not Cool
The Pittsburgh Steelers ended their season at 9-8 on Sunday thanks to a 28-14 win over the Cleveland Browns. Linebacker Alex Highsmith had a big day for the Steelers, racking up 2.5 sacks. But the team's celebration following one of those sacks was just not cool given what's gone on in the NFL over the past week.
With 46 seconds left in the game, Highsmith sacked Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson and laid on his back. One of his teammates approached and mocked giving him CPR.
Check it out:
Another look:
While the celebration certainly had no ill-intent, it's terrible timing. The image of Damar Hamlin being given CPR in the middle of a field last week is still fresh in everyone's mind. Not the right time for this one, guys.