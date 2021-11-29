Chase Claypool Thinks Music Can Save the Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers are floundering. After a 5-3 start, they are 0-2-1 in their last three games and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger looks like a shell of his former self. The Steelers are now 5-5-1 and sit in last place in the AFC North. So what can fix this team? Receiver Chase Claypool has the answer: music.
If you're picturing an episode of Glee where a ragtag group of misfits sings their way to friendship and overcomes ferocious bullying, I have bad news for you. Claypool just wants the team to play music during practices.
Here's what he said:
Yeah, call me a pessimist, but I don't think that's going to do the trick. Music isn't going to turn back the clock for Roethlisberger. It won't suddenly heal JuJu Smith-Schuster's bum shoulder or give the offense a jolt of life.
The Steelers are where they are because of the quarterback position. Roethlisberger is all kinds of washed and there is no succession plan in place. Other teams have surpassed them in the division and it's time for a full reset. Bumping Biggie in practice isn't going to suddenly make this better.