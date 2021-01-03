Steelers Carlos Davis and Isaiah Buggs Fighting on Sideline During Browns Game
By Stephen Douglas | Jan 3, 2021, 2:40 PM EST
The Pittsburgh Steelers had a rough December after starting the season 11-0. Now in Week 17 facing a first-half deficit to the Cleveland Browns, the players are starting to turn on each other. During the second quarter, defensive linemen Carlos Davis and Isaiah Suggs were seen having a physical altercation on the sideline.
It is unclear what would cause two linemen on the same side of the ball to get into it, but Nick Chubb's 83 yards on 11 carries in the first half probably did not help. Losing to the Browns never feels good, but it's no reason to fight.