Steelers Bench Mitchell Trubisky For Kenny Pickett After Scoring Six Points in First Half vs. Jets
The time has finally come. The Pittsburgh Steelers have turned to their first-round rookie at quarterback. It's Kenny Pickett season in the Steel City.
That's right. After the Steelers' offense mustered all of six points in the first half of their Week 4 matchup against the New York Jets, Mike Tomlin decided to bench Mitchell Trubisky in favor of Pickett. Trubisky had gone 7-for-13 for 84 yards and a pick through two quarters. The offense just looked dead. So they decided to go with Pickett.
Hard to blame the Steelers. Trubisky looked as bad as he did the last time he was a full-time starter in Chicago. Even if Pickett is awful, the change is worth a shot.