Steelers Bench Mason Rudolph for Devlin Hodges By Ryan Glasspiegel | Nov 24 2019 Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Devlin Hodges is in at quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers after they made the decision to bench Mason Rudolph coming out of halftime.

Rudolph was 8-16 for 85 yards, no touchdowns, and an interception as Pittsburgh mustered just three points in the first half against a winless Bengals team.

This is noteworthy especially since Rudolph was a major focal point in NFL storylines for the past 1.5 weeks after Myles Garrett ripped his helmet off and swung it at him.