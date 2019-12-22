Steelers Bench Devlin "Duck" Hodges for Mason Rudolph By William Pitts | Dec 22 2019 Pittsburgh Steelers v Green Bay Packers | Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Looks like Devlin "Duck" Hodges has "killed" the Pittsburgh Steelers after all.

Pittsburgh came into its game against the New York Jets holding onto the sixth seed in the AFC playoffs, but Hodges jeopardized its chances to hold onto that spot with his poor play at quarterback. Already in the first half of today's game, Hodges has thrown two interceptions - this coming off his four-interception performance against Buffalo last week.

Oh so thaaaaaat's why they call him Duck Hodges. pic.twitter.com/4WOPukO1Tx — Pick Six Podcast (@picksixpod) December 22, 2019

Finally, head coach Mike Tomlin decided he'd had enough and pulled Hodges in favor of Mason Rudolph - who himself threw four interceptions in his most recent full appearance against the Cleveland Browns - the same game where he received the business end of his own helmet courtesy of Myles Garrett.

This will be a much-welcomed opportunity for redemption, especially when the Steelers need it.