Ben Roethlisberger Plans to Play in 2020 By Liam McKeone | Dec 25 2019 Ben Roethlisberger | Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Ben Roethlisberger's 15th NFL season ended before it really began after the longtime Steelers signal-caller went down with an elbow injury in Week 2 and was declared out for the year shortly afterwards. But if there was any doubt that Roethlisberger would return, the man himself put all that to bed on Christmas Day.

P.S. Contrary to recent reports out there about my football future and my ‘uncertainty’ about playing again, I am working hard and am more determined than ever to come back stronger and better than ever next year! — BigBen7.com (@_BigBen7) December 25, 2019

Roethlisberger put up big stats in 2018, and while he didn't look particularly good in his limited appearances in 2019, it's unclear when his injury occurred, so that may help explain it. But even a declining Roethlisberger is better than any other option in Pittsburgh right now; Mason Rudolph and Devlin Hodges have had their moments, but have both proved they aren't long-term answers by any means.

The Steelers have an elite defense and enough upper-echelon skill position players that even average quarterback play makes them dangerous. Roethlisberger could provide just that next year.