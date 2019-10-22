Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Final Trailer Released By Ryan Phillips | Oct 21 2019

The final trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker debuted during Monday Night Football and it looks fantastic.

Check out the trailer below:

The saga will end, the story lives forever. Watch the final trailer for @StarWars: #TheRiseOfSkywalker in theaters December 20. Get your tickets now: https://t.co/MLbzRXrCJb pic.twitter.com/RLllQGme76 — Star Wars (@starwars) October 22, 2019

This film will pick up a year after the events of The Last Jedi, as the remaining elements of the Resistance will face off with the First Order again. The ancient battle between the Jedi and the Sith will also finally reach its climax.

Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega and Oscar Isaac are the stars of the film.

J.J. Abrams is back in charge directing this one, after he directed The Force Awakens, the first film from this section of the saga.

The movie will be the ninth and final entry in the "Skywalker Saga" and will be released in the United States on December 20, 2019.