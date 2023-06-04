Heroic Florida Sports Anchor Fends Off Golden Knights Fan Flipping Off Camera
By Liam McKeone
Last night the Las Vegas Golden Knights rode a furious third period into a Game 1 victory, notching three goals in the final frame to earn a 1-0 series lead over the Florida Panthers. With the game in Vegas fans were absolutely buzzing afterwards. So much so that it forced Clay Ferraro, South Florida WPLG Local 10 News sports anchor, to fend off a wayward middle finger during a live shot postgame.
Ferraro was broadcasting straight from Vegas and got mobbed by a group of fans. One stuck a middle finger out and shoved it very close to the camera. Ferraro fended it off without missing a beat.
Ferraro was a good sport about it after.
Textbook stuff.