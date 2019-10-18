Stanford and UCLA are Playing a College Football Game in an Empty Stadium By Ryan Phillips | Oct 17 2019 Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Stanford and UCLA still both have a chance to turn their seasons around and on Thursday night they played a nationally-televised game at Stanford Stadium. Unfortunately, the crowd failed to materialize.

If a college football game is played and no one is there to see it ... pic.twitter.com/gFQv0wcoqO — Ben Bolch (@latbbolch) October 18, 2019

Stanford vs UCLA pic.twitter.com/3Z8qAM4rDk — Ahmed El Kaffas (@Kffas) October 18, 2019

Hey, but at least these guys showed up:

Dudes night out at Stanford! pic.twitter.com/tIytNxXgww — Bobby Reagan (@BarstoolReags) October 18, 2019

Stanford has long had issues packing its stadium and UCLA has played in front of empty seats at the Rose Bowl all season. None of this is a surprise, it's just shocking that the Pac-12 and ESPN would pick this game to broadcast nationally. I get that these games are picked months in advance, but it was easy to see this coming.

There is absolutely no atmosphere and the product on the field is clearly suffering as a result. It's also suffering because both teams are largely awful, but I digress.