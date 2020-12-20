Stanford Men's Basketball Highlights NSFW Dunk Celebration
By Brian Giuffra | Dec 20, 2020, 10:11 AM EST
Stanford earned the biggest win of its young season on Saturday, knocking off Arizona 78-75 to open Pac-12 play and extend its record to 4-2. One of the biggest highlights of that game was a massive dunk by Cardinals' guard Oscar da Silva over Arizona defender Dalen Terry. But while the poster slam caught the attention of many, and led to Stanford providing a different angle of the dunk on Twitter, it was the celebration by Cardinals forward Ziaire Williams that caught the internet's eye.
"On his f****** head!"
Hey, it's accurate.
You gotta love seeing these alternate angles. Not only does it make Silva look even more superhuman than the traditional wide angle, it also showcases the excitement teammates have for each others success. If the roles were reversed, I'm sure Silva would have extended Williams the same courtesy of reminding their opponent of what just happened. And yes, I'm sure he would have cursed too.