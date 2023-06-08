Stan Verrett Pays Tribute to Departing SportsCenter Co-Host Neil Everett
Neil Everett is leaving ESPN after 23 years at the network. His contract is expiring without a new deal in place as part of Disney's on-air talent cuts. A longtime host of the four-letter's Los Angeles edition of SportsCenter with Stan Verrett, Everett leaving will be a big change for the network. Verrett took to Twitter to pay tribute to his departing co-host.
Here's what Verrett had to say:
The two anchors helped launch the LA edition of SportsCenter in 2009 and kept at it all the way through present day. In this day and age, it's incredible the pair stayed together that long.
It will be fascinating to see how this plays out. ESPN is letting some high profile talents go and it will be interesting to see where they land.