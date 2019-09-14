Stan Van Gundy on NBA Countdown: ESPN is Lying. "That's a bunch of BS from ESPN" By Brian Alexander Giuffra | Sep 14 2019

Stan Van Gundy joined Dan LeBatard on the Ticket in Miami Wednesday, and at the end of the first hour (28 minute mark here), our SVG-David Stern-NBA Countdown story was read on the air. Stan Van Gundy took a deep breath and responded:

“No one at ESPN will tell us what happened. Certainly the NBA office isn’t going to tell us what happened. One of the quotes from ESPN in there – we had discussions, but couldn’t agree on a role … as is usual, that’s a bunch of BS from ESPN. We actually did agree on a role, but then they came back and pulled that. That’s when we knew something was up. Nobody is going to give a straight answer because … that’s just the way a lot of people operate … nobody there has the guts to say anything, so that’s what you deal with. What I find fascinating … you have to give David Stern and the NBA a lot of credit … ESPN pays the league, and then the league tells them what to do. It’s more ESPN’s problem. You gotta have no balls whatsoever to pay someone hundreds of millions of dollars and let them run your business. Just say what happened. Who cares? Who cares if I’m on there or not. Just come out and say this is what we decided and why … [ESPN’s quote] that’s just a flat out lie. Why would you do that? I don’t understand. We agreed on something, you changed your mind and pulled the offer. Don’t say we couldn’t come to an agreement. We did.”

We’re looking forward to ESPN’s reply tomorrow.