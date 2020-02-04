Stadium Executive Adam Anshell on Sinclair RSNs, Company's Future, NBA Trade Deadline Coverage
By Bobby Burack | Feb 04 2020
Adam Anshell, Managing Director of Operations for Stadium, joins the podcast this week. We discuss Stadium's Inside The Association: NBA Trade Deadline Special this Thursday, why Sinclair purchased Stadium, plans for the RSNs, capitalizing on local MLB games, Marquee, if Stadium will get into gambling, the future of live sports, competing with other streaming services, who they are looking to hire, and much more.
Listen: Below | Download: Here
