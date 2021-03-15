St. Bonaventure Digital Media Director Put in Chokehold By Security During Victory Celebration
By Stephen Douglas | Mar 15, 2021, 10:09 AM EDT
The St. Bonaventure Bonnies won their second A-10 Tournament in history on Sunday, taking down VCU, 74-65. The game got testy at times, especially when VCU's Hason Ward threw a ball at the Bonnies as teams were being separated and sent back to their benches by officials.
That's a pretty rare incident, but nothing compared to what happened in the direct aftermath of the game as St. Bonaventure was celebrating.
According to the Buffalo News, Nathan DeSutter, St. Bonaventure's athletics department's Digital Media Director was on hand taking pictures and video of the game. When he tried to document the celebration, security suddenly went after him. DeSutter, with a large video camera and a pass around his neck, tried to avoid security and ended up in a chokehold as members of the team screamed for him to be let go. Eventually, security allowed him to return to the court.
The Dayton senior who captured the incredible image of DeSutter being grabbed by overzealous security explained what he had seen throughout the game in this thread.
St. Bonaventure is looking into the situation.