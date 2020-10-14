CNBC's 'Squawk Alley' Opened Today's Episode With 'Nuthin' But a 'G' Thang'
By Stephen Douglas | Oct 14, 2020, 11:48 AM EDT
CNBC's Squawk Alley is a news show with a tech focus that airs live from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. I know that because I Googled it to see how often they use Dre and Snoop for intro music while flashing punny graphics like, "NUTHIN' BUT A 5G THANG" across the screen because that is exactly what they did today.
Is this the first time Dr. Dre and Snoop Doggy Dogg's 'Nuthin' but a 'G' Thang has been played on Squawk Alley? The first time it has been played on CNBC? It certainly caught viewers by surprise.
If you missed seeing this live and are wondering how they can possibly follow this intro, just chill until the next episode on Thursday at 11 a.m. Eastern.