Ariel Helwani Went Scorched Earth on SportsNation on Behalf of the Buffalo Bills
By Stephen Douglas | Jan 21, 2021, 11:29 AM EST
Ariel Helwani primarily covers mixed martial arts for ESPN, but he's done some sideline work on NBA broadcasts and, as you can see in the clip below, he is a passionate fan of the Buffalo Bills. As if the Bills had any other type of fan. Here's Helwani going off on the hosts of the new, reimagined SportsNation.
When you do what Helwani has done for so long, you learn how to cut an excellent promo and it showed here. He waited for his moment and struck with great precision. He started by calling out Tom Brady, Gisele, and Gronk. He quickly moved on to pumping up Josh Allen, Sean McDermott and the rest of the Bills.
From there he moved on to poor Taylor Twellman and Treavor Scales. It's unclear what they did to Helwani, but he obviously took it personally. Attacking Twellman's playing career and Scales' effect on ratings is the verbal equivalent of throwing them through one of the folding tables they sell in the Bills section at Dick's.