SportsCenter Promoted 'Once Upon a Time in Queens' By Airing a Clip With Three Lenny Dykstra F-Bombs
By Stephen Douglas
Once Upon a Time in Queens, the four-part documentary about the 1986 New York Mets, finishes it's premier on ESPN tonight. To promote the event ESPN aired a clip from the doc during the 7pm SprotsCenter. Who knows what they meant to do, but they showed a clip that featured an interview where Lenny Dykstra dropped three F-bombs in 20 seconds while talking about a game.
Considering they're going to show that same clip as part of the doc later tonight, it's probably not that big a deal. It's just that they probably would have liked to warn viewers they were about to see Lenny Dykstra swearing.