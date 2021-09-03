SportsCenter Is Tweeting Relentlessly About Drake's 'Certified Lover Boy'
Everyone is talking about Drake's new album Certified Lover Boy this morning. That includes a bunch of your favorite sports brands. No one has leaned into it quite as hard as SportsCenter though. ESPN's flagship show is pushing the album hard today, with five tweets in roughly 24 hours.
It started Thursday afternoon as SC's social media team kicked off its round-the-clock lovefest:
Continued after midnight ET when the album dropped:
They made a Stephen Curry-LeBron James reference:
Then showed what Tom Brady was saying about it:
And now they've decided to put him in the rafters:
I get that Drake intersects with sports a lot and that he uses a ton of sports references in his lyrics, but this feels like a bit much. ESPN's main account has even gotten into the mix:
We're all for promotion Drake's album, but come on SC, tone it down a little.