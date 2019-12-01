Sports Illustrated Reporters Have Conflicting Info on Clay Helton's USC Job Status By Ryan Glasspiegel | Dec 01 2019 Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

We have an interesting media story happening with Sports Illustrated. Their USC writer Adam Maya reports that Clay Helton will be dismissed, while their national college football reporter Pat Forde is adamant that's not so, tweeting, "Multiple sources dispute the report that Clay Helton is being fired at USC. Sources tell me no decision has been made and it is still possible -- maybe even likely -- that Helton keeps his job."

Meanwhile, Yahoo Sports reporter Pete Thamel sides with Forde, tweeting, "Just spoke to multiple USC sources. This isn't right. And USC people are rightfully steamed."

Earlier this week, Bruce Feldman wrote, that Clayton "has impressed his new bosses and the feeling inside #USC is that they're leaning toward bringing him back."

Should be interesting to monitor what ends up happening here.