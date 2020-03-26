Sports Emmy Nominations Are Here
By Kyle Koster | Mar 26 2020
The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences revealed the nominees for the 41st annual Sports Emmys. Originally slated for April 28, they have been postponed with a future date undetermined.
Outstanding Live Sports Special
FIFA Women's World Cup, FOX
Stanley Cup Final, NBC
Super Bowl LIV, FOX
World Series, FOX
Kentucky Derby, NBC
Daytona 500, FOX
The Masters, CBS
Outstanding Live Sports Series
College Football, ESPN
NFL on CBS
NFL on FOX
SEC on CBS
Sunday Night Football, NBC
Outstanding Playoff Coverage
NBA Playoffs on TNT
AFC Playoffs, CBS
College Football Playoff Semifinal, ESPN
NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, CBS/TBS/TNT/TruTV
NFC Wild Card, FOX
Outstanding Sports Personality -- Studio Analyst
Charles Barkley
Bill Belichick
Jay Bilas
Al Leiter
Kenny Smith
Michael Strahan
Outstanding Sports Personality -- Play by Play
Kenny Albert
Mike Breen
Mike Emrick
Al Michaels
Jim Nantz
Outstanding Sports Personality -- Studio Host
James Brown
Ernie Johnson
Brian Kenny
Mike Tirico
Scott Van Pelt
Outstanding Sports Personality -- Reporter
Tom Rinaldi
Ken Rosenthal
Holly Rowe
Michele Tafoya
Tom Verducci
Outstanding Sports Personality -- Event Analyst
Troy Aikman
Cris Collinsworth
Kirk Herbstreit
Tony Romo
John Smoltz
Outstanding Studio Show -- Weekly
College GameDay, ESPN
Football Night in America, ESPN
FOX NFL Sunday
FOX NFL Thursday
Inside the NBA │ @TurnerSportsPR @NBAonTNT
Outstanding Studio Show -- Daily
The Dan Patrick Show
MLB Tonight
NHL Live
Outside the Lines
Pardon The Interruption
SportsCenter
A full list of nominees can be found here if you're interested in arguing about who got snubbed.