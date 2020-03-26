The Big LeadThe Big Lead
Sports Emmy Nominations Are Here

By Kyle Koster | Mar 26 2020

Rich Eisen
2015 Sports Emmy Awards | Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences revealed the nominees for the 41st annual Sports Emmys. Originally slated for April 28, they have been postponed with a future date undetermined.

Outstanding Live Sports Special

FIFA Women's World Cup, FOX
Stanley Cup Final, NBC
Super Bowl LIV, FOX
World Series, FOX
Kentucky Derby, NBC
Daytona 500, FOX
The Masters, CBS

Outstanding Live Sports Series

College Football, ESPN
NFL on CBS
NFL on FOX
SEC on CBS
Sunday Night Football, NBC

Outstanding Playoff Coverage

NBA Playoffs on TNT
AFC Playoffs, CBS
College Football Playoff Semifinal, ESPN
NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, CBS/TBS/TNT/TruTV
NFC Wild Card, FOX

Outstanding Sports Personality -- Studio Analyst

Charles Barkley
Bill Belichick
Jay Bilas
Al Leiter
Kenny Smith
Michael Strahan

Outstanding Sports Personality -- Play by Play

Kenny Albert
Mike Breen
Mike Emrick
Al Michaels
Jim Nantz

Outstanding Sports Personality -- Studio Host

James Brown
Ernie Johnson
Brian Kenny
Mike Tirico
Scott Van Pelt

Outstanding Sports Personality -- Reporter

Tom Rinaldi
Ken Rosenthal
Holly Rowe
Michele Tafoya
Tom Verducci

Outstanding Sports Personality -- Event Analyst

Troy Aikman
Cris Collinsworth
Kirk Herbstreit
Tony Romo
John Smoltz

Outstanding Studio Show -- Weekly

College GameDay, ESPN
Football Night in America, ESPN
FOX NFL Sunday
FOX NFL Thursday
Inside the NBA │ @TurnerSportsPR @NBAonTNT

Outstanding Studio Show -- Daily

The Dan Patrick Show
MLB Tonight
NHL Live
Outside the Lines
Pardon The Interruption
SportsCenter

A full list of nominees can be found here if you're interested in arguing about who got snubbed.