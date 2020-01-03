VIDEO: Sports Anchor Cannot Stop Suggesting Gary Bettman Has Passed Away By Kyle Koster | Jan 03 2020

The sporting world was rocked earlier this week by the passing of former NBA commissioner David Stern. Not current NHL commissioner Gary Bettman. Bettman did offer a statement on the loss, though, and it led to quite a mixup on Fox Sports Sun Thursday night during Canadiens-Lightning coverage.

Poor Paul Kennedy got thrown by the graphic, or prompter, or both, and repeatedly suggested that Bettman had passed. Just when you think he's realized the mistake, he announces Bettman has left us at 77 as the screen shows a picture of Stern.

Paul Kennedy apparently thinks Gary Bettman has passed away. Opens with it, then doubles down at the end. ? pic.twitter.com/LtYr3KymqL — Bolts Jolts (@BoltsJolts) January 3, 2020

Was not expecting that twist.

Nothing really funny about the subject matter here, yet it really is quite something to behold in a cringed way.