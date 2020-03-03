Spike Lee on 'First Take': 'I'm Being Harassed by James Dolan.'
By Stephen Douglas | Mar 03 2020
Spike Lee and James Dolan have a problem. Lee appeared on First Take on Tuesday to share his side of the story about the incident at Madison Square Garden before Monday's New York Knicks - Houston Rockets game. Lee says that he entered MSG using the same entrance that he had used for more than 20 years and was told he had to leave the building and use another entrance.
That's when the confrontation that was caught on video took place, where he said he wanted to be arrested like Charles Oakley. Eventually, a compromise was reached and Lee made it to his seats. At halftime, Knicks owner James Dolan approached Lee and said that they had to talk. Lee did not shake hands and have a fruitful conversation, despite what the Knicks have said.
Lee also added, "I'm being harassed by James Dolan. I don't know why." Lee was beside himself, more than 12 hours after the incident. He also said he was done with the Knicks for the rest of the season.