Spencer Tillman Makes Ridiculous Statement About Texans GM Nick Caserio
Spencer Tillman has been working in broadcasting since the late 1980s. On top of that, he's been associated with Houston professional football since he was drafted by the Oilers in 1987. He's been covering college and professional sports for decades. Which is what makes what he said last night about Houston Texans General Manager Nick Caserio sound even more insane.
"He put this team in a wonderful position for the future and the present. I don't think I've seen a better job by a GM in the last decade, or more."
Caserio has been the GM of the Texans since January. In that time they've hired one of the oldest coaches in NFL history and signed way too many running backs. On top of that they canceled minicamp and tried to end training camp so they could basically ban the press. Oh, and the Deshaun Watson situation played out. That began after Caserio arrived and before all the allegations came out, making a trade impossible.
Obviously, not all of this can be put directly on Caserio's shoulders considering Jack Easterby's fingerprints are also all over everything, but it's hard to find any evidence that anything the team has done over the last eight months has been good for anything but setting themselves up for another high draft pick.
How many other general managers have done... anything? This is just an absurd statement by Tillman, which could only be made on a local broadcast. An excellent way to get invited back for future games, but not a great way to be taken seriously.