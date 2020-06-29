Spencer Dinwiddie Tests Positive for COVID-19 and Has Symptoms
By Ryan Phillips | Jun 29 2020
Spencer Dinwiddie has become the latest NBA player to test positive for COVID-19. The Brooklyn Nets guard not only tested positive, he has symptoms that could put his participation in the NBA's Orlando bubble in doubt.
Shams Charania has the report on Dinwiddie's status at The Athletic and it's not good. The 27-year-old says he took every precaution and had been getting regular tests in New York, so he participated in a few practices. Then things took a turn:
"Originally, we were supposed to be one of the teams to enter into the Orlando bubble early, but training camp got switched back to New York and unfortunately I am now positive. Given that I have experienced symptoms, including fever and chest tightness, it is unclear on whether or not I'll be able to participate in Orlando."
Dinwiddie was having a big year for the Nets. He averaged 20.6 points, 6.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds as Brooklyn managed to find its way into the playoff picture. That came despite injuries to Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Durant missed the whole season, while Irving missed most of it, and yet Brooklyn was competitive.
With this news, Dinwiddie is now the 17th NBA player who has tested positive since the NBA began administering tests to players in preparation for the season restart in Orlando. If he doesn't play the rest of the season, he'll enter free agency as one of the top available targets for many teams.