VIDEO: Spencer Dinwiddie Left Kevin Durant Hanging After Hitting Huge Shot By Ryan Phillips | Dec 08 2019 Spencer Dinwiddie plays for the Brooklyn Nets against the Denver Nuggets. | Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Spencer Dinwiddie had a huge game on Sunday as he hit the game-winner for the Brooklyn Nets against the Denver Nuggets. After bagging what became the game's biggest shot, he also left teammate Kevin Durant hanging as he jogged off the court. Dinwiddie appeared to accept some love from all of his teammates, but when it came time for KD, he ran right past.

Check this out:

Dinwiddie hit the clutch shot then left KD hanging on the hi-five ? pic.twitter.com/smC4aYj1OT — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) December 8, 2019

And another look:

Spencer Dinwiddie hit the game winner then left KD hangin' ? pic.twitter.com/izXeON4UtW — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 8, 2019

Well that didn't look good.

I'm sure Dinwiddie just didn't see Durant, but it's pretty hard to see how that happened. I mean, it's not like the 6-foot-10 Durant doesn't stand out in a crowd.

The 105-102 win was huge for the Nets, who have won three in a row and eight of their last 10. Dinwiddie has been a big part of that and on the season he's scoring 20.5 points and dishing out 6.1 assists.