The SpaceX Launch Was Pretty Cool
By Liam McKeone | May 30 2020
Today marked the first time in nine years that a manned spacecraft launched from U.S. soil. Space is cool, so this was pretty cool. The spaceship, built by Elon Musk's company, carried two astronauts into orbit. Originally scheduled for earlier in the week, the weather cleared up enough for the ship to successfully launch on Saturday afternoon.
To my extremely untrained eye, everything went off without a hitch.
To top off all this scientific excellence, the booster made a perfect landing on a ship in the Atlantic Ocean steered by drones. The two astronauts are headed to the International Space Station. Musk's dream of exploring space as much as he can has taken another successful step with the flawless launch.
It's all just exciting, or at least I think so. The sight of a spaceship rocketing up there inspires wonder and awe. And it may yet prove to be a watermark moment in humanity's history of space exploration. Space is just an incredible thing. It seems like we'll be testing its boundaries once more, and I'm pumped to see what comes of it.