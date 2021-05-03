Roundup: SpaceX Crew Dragon Splashes Down; Billie Eilish British Vogue Interview; Giannis Outduels Durant
Four dead, two dozen hospitalized in San Diego boat accident ... Nearly $1 million in meth seized in Pennsylvania ... SpaceX Crew Dragon splashes down safely ... Stock futures rise entering May ... There's a global computer chip shortage ... India's COVID disaster is worse than you can image ... Billie Eilish's British Vogue shoot is making headlines ... "Demon Slayer" edged "Mortal Kombat" at the box office ... Quentin Tarantino's movie theater reopening in June ... Relax, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are just friends ... Manchester United fans broke into Old Trafford in protest ... Boxer Felix Verdejo faces federal charges over female companion's death ... The Lakers lost their third straight ... Inter Milan won Serie A ... Lewis Hamilton won the Portuguese Grand Prix ... Giannis outdueled Kevin Durant on Sunday ...
