Roundup: Southwest Airlines Cancels Flights; Halsey's SNL Performances Are Creating Buzz; Georgia New No. 1 in CFB
Southwest Airlines cancelled more than 1,000 flights ... Minnesota bar shooting leaves one dead, 14 wounded ... Navy nuclear engineer arrested for trying to sell submarine secrets ... Stock futures lower to start the week ... A look at America's port crisis ... Few Iraqis are voting in parliamentary election ... Investors monitoring rising costs this week ... "No Time to Die" nets $56 million at domestic box office ... A review of "The Tender Bar" ... Halsey's SNL performances turned heads ... Georgia is No. 1 in the new AP top 25 college football poll ... The Giants suffered a ton of key injuries on Sunday ... Joe Burrow hospitalized after OT loss to Packers ... Phil Mickelson is tearing up the PGA Tour Champions ... Texans and Patriots played in a half-empty NRG Stadium on Sunday ... The Bills cruised past the Chiefs ... Ground-rule double ruling sinks Rays against Red Sox ...
The best sketch from Kim Kardashian's episode of SNL:
Highlights from a crazy Game 3 of the Rays-Red Sox ALDS series:
Malika Andrews' take on the Kyrie Irving situation:
Big Head Todd and The Monsters -- "Tangerine" (Live)