South Carolina Newspaper Prints Insensitive Headline About Ryan Hilinski After Gamecocks Loss
By William Pitts | Sep 22 2019
Ryan Hilinski did not have a great day against the Missouri Tigers on Saturday. The Gamecocks quarterback went 13-for-30 for only 166 yards in South Carolina's 34-14 loss.
However, it should be noted that Ryan Hilinski has had far, far worse days in his life, such as January 16, 2018, the day his older brother, Tyler, committed suicide. It was later revealed that Tyler suffered from stage one chronic traumatic encephalopathy. The Hilinski family later started the charity Hilinski's Hope, dedicated to destigmatizing mental illness.
And then The State Newspaper had to go and print this headline.
Who came up with that headline? What was going through their minds? Did they think they were being funny or clever? Or did they honestly not get the connection?
We may never know the answer to these, but thankfully, the newspaper has issued an apology.
While the apology is appropriate, the damage was already done and likely, someone was severely reprimanded for this mistake.