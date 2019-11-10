Sorry Jets Fans, Seems Like Adam Gase Isn't Getting Fired By William Pitts | Nov 10 2019 Mark Brown/Getty Images

Eight games into the New York Jets' 2019 season, the verdict seems to already be in on head coach Adam Gase - a boneheaded hire who can't do anything right. After the Jets reached the lowest of lows by losing to the actively-tanking Miami Dolphins last week, the public calls for his firing only intensified.

However, owner Christopher Johnson is not as trigger-happy as his team's fans. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Johnson "is not inclined to make any head-coaching moves" after only half of a season with Gase.

To be fair, the Jets' woes aren't all down to Gase's coaching. Some of it comes down to sheer happenstance. Quarterback Sam Darnold missed three games with mononucleosis, while Pro Bowl center Ryan Kalil has also missed time due to injury. Still, the Jets rank dead last in total offense and scoring, and that ultimately falls on the head coach, especially one who has a background as an offensive coordinator.

Gase signed a four-year contract with the Jets too, so firing him less than one season in would put the Jets in a position where they would be paying him and former coach Todd Bowles through 2020. That's a tough pill to swallow, even for billionaires like the Johnson's.

The next eight weeks are crucial for him, and he may not even have that long.