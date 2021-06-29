'The Many Saints of Newark' Trailer Looks Like 'The Sopranos' Prequel We've Been Begging For
HBO released the trailer for The Many Saints of Newark on Tuesday and it looks fantastic. It looks like the additional The Sopranos content fans of the series have craved for more than a decade.
Here's the trailer:
The film will follow a young Tony Soprano -- played by James Gandolfini's son, Michael -- as he navigates his teenage years. Dickie Moltisanti -- Christopher's father -- will play a huge part in the story, as Tony becomes drawn in to the family business.
The uncle-nephew bond between Dickie and Tony looks strikingly similar to the relationship Tony and Christopher later shared. I'm sure many parallels will be drawn between the two.
The cast is killer, with Alessandro Nivola as Dickie, Jon Bernathal as Giovanni "Johnny Boy" Soprano -- Tony's father -- Corey Stoll as Junior Soprano, Vera Farmiga as Livia Soprano. You can also see a strong resemblance between Michael Gandolfini and his father.
The film was written by series creator David Chase and directed by Alan Taylor who helmed nine episodes of The Sopranos during its run on HBO. It has the look and feel of the show, and should be a faithful addition that world.
The Many Saints of Newark is set to be released on HBO Max on October 1, 2021.