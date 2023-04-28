Roundup: Sophia Culpo Rips Braxton Berrios; NFL Draft First-Round Recap; Houston Texans Go Big
Bryce Young goes No. 1 in 2023 NFL Draft ... The Houston Texans made some noise ... Mike Pence testified before special counsel's 2020 election grand jury ... U.S. sanctions Russia, Iran over detained Americans ... Jerry Springer died at 79 ... Stocks Market posted best day since January ... Joe Biden faces big choice on debt limit ... Most Brits don't care about Charles's coronation ... China ratchets up pressure on foreign companies ... Roaming peacock attacks Bronx man ... Sophia Culpo opens up on Braxton Berrios breakup ... John Krasinski casts big names in "If" ... A first look at "Killers of the Flower Moon" ... Ravens make Lamar Jackson the highest paid player in NFL history ... Draft Kings is planning a streaming service with podcasts ... Best remaining players in the 2023 NFL Draft ...
The first trailer for The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon reflect on their careers together.
A history of Hot Ones guests yelling at Sean Evans.
The Killers -- "Runaways"