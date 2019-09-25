Some Believe Jason Witten Will Be Next Dallas Cowboys Head Coach By Bobby Burack | Sep 25 2019 Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

This morning on Get Up, NFL insider Dan Graziano got the sports world talking. When discussing who could be the next head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, Graziano said there are people that think it could be, wait for it, Jason Witten.

Graziano did say, however, Jerry Jones' first choice would be to keep current coach Jason Garrett in the position for a long time. But if they don't go on a serious playoff run, changes could be made.

This is the first time we have heard Witten's name brought up in this regard. It would certainly be a risk for the Cowboys to take a chance on him as a coach with no proven track record. But this is the Cowboys and taking a risk on a beloved Cowboy, with no coaching experience, not long after a stint on Monday Night Football's broadcast team, is just so them.

If Witten does garner serious consideration for this job, it would likely come as a result of Lincoln Riley not being interested. Riley is the name for the Cowboys and any other NFL team looking to make a splash. And given what he has been doing at Oklahoma, Riley should be one of the most highly-sought after coaches in recent memory.