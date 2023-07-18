Roundup: Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello Divorcing; Shohei Ohtani Hits 35th Home Run; Ex-Northwestern Players to Sue
Iowa judge halts six-week abortion ban ... Russia claims Ukraine attack key Crimean bridge ... Russia axed landmark grain deal just hours before deadline ... Italy told to brace for "most intense heat wave" ever ... Joe Biden invited Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House ... Another blast of smoke is coming from Canadian wildfires ... Ford cuts price of electric truck by $10,000 ... Lindsay Lohan welcomed her first child ... "Justified" makes a welcome return ... Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello are divorcing ... Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are also splitting up ... Latest MLB trade deadline rumors ... Cam Whitmore named NBA Summer League MVP ... No extensions for Saquon Barkley or Josh Jacobs before deadline ... Brent Venables criticized Deion Sanders' roster-building ... Ex-Northwestern players plan to sue school over abuse claims ...
Tom Holland's episode of SmartLess.
A five-minute "opening look" at Oppenheimer.
The cast of Oppenheimer reveals how Christopher Nolan gave them their roles.
Shohei Ohtani blasted his 35th home run.
Passafire -- "Dimming Sky"