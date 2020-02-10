Soccer Saturday Preview: Chelsea vs. Arsenal
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
X-Factor: Didier Drogba will miss this match due to suspension, which is fortunate for Arsenal, since he has destroyed them since he arrived in the EPL. Drogba has 13 goals in 14 matches against the Gunners. The Blues are 10-1-3 in those 14 matches.
Prediction: Arsenal is winless in its last eight away from the Emirates, and has lost the last three. Even during their win streak, the Gunners had just two clean sheets in eight games. As vulnerable as Chelsea look, Arsenal has yet to show they can compete with a good team or, frankly, anyone on the road. Chelsea 2-1 Arsenal.
[Photo via Getty]