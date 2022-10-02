SNY Prematurely Announces Aaron Judge Hitting 62nd Home Run
The MLB world is watching closely as New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge attempts to pass Roger Maris with his 62nd home run. Judge's pursuit of the American League record is a huge deal and the media in New York is on edge. So much so that SNY's Yankees account jumped the gun and tweeted that Judge had hit his historic home run. One problem: he hadn't.
Some keen-eyed Twitter users caught the mistake:
Someone made a big mistake. That was almost certainly a pre-typed and set tweet ready to go if/when Judge hits his historic home run, and someone hit send prematurely. Whoops.
As of this article, Judge is 0-for-3 with a walk against the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.