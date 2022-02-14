Snoop Dogg Caught Smoking Before Super Bowl Halftime Show
Snoop Dogg was part of Super Bowl LVI's epic halftime show on Sunday, joining Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem and Mary J. Blige. They turned in an incredible performance the masses on social media loved. An eagle-eyed cameraman caught Snoop "warming up" for the performance a few minutes before he went on.
Check out this video:
Yes, that is Snoop Dogg smoking before going on the stage before the whole world. Is anyone surprised? Like Popeye, Snoop needed his green stuff to gain his power.