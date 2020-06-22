Snoop Dogg's ESPYs Tribute to Kobe Bryant Was Amazing
By Ryan Phillips | Jun 22 2020
Snoop Dogg paid tribute to Kobe Bryant with a rap during Sunday night's ESPYs ceremony and it was incredible. The video is below:
Though it has been months since Bryant's tragic death it still feels so raw. Despite that fact that so much has happened in the world since that helicopter crashed on January 26, Bryant's death doesn't feel real. It's been nearly five months and it's still crazy that he isn't around anymore.
Kudos to ESPN for paying tribute to Bryant despite all the other things that have been going on recently. Getting a chance to relive his greatness, if only for a few minutes, was much needed. The reminder that Bryant is gone was tough to take, but the tribute was beautiful nonetheless.