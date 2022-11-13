There Was a 'Chappelle's Show' Reunion on 'Saturday Night Live' in a 'House of the Dragon' Sketch
Dave Chappelle hosted Saturday Night Live on November 12, 2022. Chappelle kicked off the episode with a lengthy monologue. Then a while later came back from commercial and set up a pre-taped sketch like an old episode of Chappelle's Show. The set up was that Chappelle loved Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon. The sketch was a crossover between HBO's hit and Chappelle's Show.
Donnell Rawlings and Ice T made appearances, but Chappelle did most of the work reprising the roles of Tyrone Biggums, Silky Johnson, and even Rick James. Here's Biggums lighting a dragon rock by saying Dracarys.
Assuming Chappelle doesn't get canceled tomorrow, this will be fun to rewatch.