Here Are the Best Highlights From SlamBall's Return
By Liam McKeone
SlamBall made its return to television last night which should be great news for all sports fans because it is impossible to dislike the idea of basketball on trampolines with checking allowed. A lot of big names invested in the league to start back up, which allowed SlamBall to lock down a broadcasting deal with ESPN. Friday night marked the first of hopefully many SlamBall evenings in our future.
In honor of this monumental occasion I present all the sick highlights that last night's set of games gave us. Enjoy!
Just tremendous stuff. I freaking love SlamBall. Unapologetic adrenaline-fueled competition. And having the trampolines is sort of like showing us what would happen if the NBA endorsed HGH for their players.
A flawless sport. Let us all hope the revival has staying power.