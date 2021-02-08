Skip Bayless Takes Victory Lap, Celebrates Another Tom Brady Super Bowl to Open 'Undisputed'
By Liam McKeone | Feb 8, 2021, 12:09 PM EST
Since his beloved Cowboys were out of contention, Skip Bayless flipped his Tom Brady stan switch to "on" for the weeks leading up to Super Bowl LV. He has verbally sparred with Shannon Sharpe about Brady's place on the pantheon of sports GOATs for hours upon hours over the last 14 days. He woke up on Super Bowl Sunday and immediately posted a certified Drip Bayless picture rocking his Tampa Bay TB12 jersey.
Brady, of course, won his Super Bowl LV matchup with Patrick Mahomes and Bayless felt vindicated. He posted this video in the immediate aftermath to prove as much.
This all leads to the inevitable victory lap Bayless was going to put on while filming the first post-Super Bowl episode of Undisputed. He certainly delivered, showing up from off-screen to hoot, holler, and boast about his man Brady. Sharpe and host Jenny Tapp were laughing. Bayless stuck his foot up on the table for some reason. It was a scene.
They say a picture is worth a thousand words. So, I present to you Undisputed: a story in four pictures.
Say what you might about the man, Skip Bayless knows how to put on a show.