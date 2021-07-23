Skip Bayless' Super Bowl LVI Prediction: Tampa Bay Buccaneers over Cleveland Browns
It's July 23 and that can only mean one thing: it's time to get those Super Bowl LVI predictions on the record. Undisputed is all over the big game, scheduled to be played on February 13, 2022.
Skip Bayless is riding with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to repeat. He's also riding the Cleveland Browns to overcome the Kansas City Chiefs to capture the AFC crown. This will force long-suffering Browns fans into a pretzel. On one hand, they're finally getting some respect. On the other, it's from this specific source. Between this and the Guardians news this morning, there are some complicated feelings at play on the shores of Lake Erie.
As with everything in sports, it's likely subject to change. If the Dallas Cowboy do, in fact, pull in upset in Week 1's must-win game in Tampa, it wouldn't be shocking to see Bayless reverse course and talk about how Brady is finally showing his age. The same for Cleveland as we're one Odell Beckham Jr. sideline meltdown for a chyron wondering if the Browns are in the midst of a loss season.
Anyway, just posting this as a record in time. It's as good a prediction as any, but we all know it will be Matthew Stafford who shocks the world and finally wins something of note.