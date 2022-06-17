Skip Bayless Accuses Stephen A. Smith of Lying About 'First Take' Success
Skip Bayless has responded to his "brother" Stephen A. Smith discussing the origins of their First Take partnership on J.J. Redick's podcast last week. Bayless claims the entire story Smith told was a complete fabrication and that First Take was already a success when Stephen A. joined.
Here's Bayless' response to the story:
Bayless refuting this story is really juicy. Smith seemed to imply his decision to join First Take took the ESPN show from being a waste of a timeslot to a massive success. Bayless is firm that it was already successful when the two teamed up.
Is this a simmering media feud about to explode? Smith and Bayless have never gone at each other publicly, so it would be pretty crazy for it to start now, almost six years after Bayless left to join Fox Sports 1.
We'll certainly be waiting for Smith's response to his old partner.