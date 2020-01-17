Skip Bayless: LeBron James Has No Clutch Gene
By Stephen Douglas | Jan 16 2020
The Orlando Magic beat the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, 119-118. The Lakers losing their eighth game of the season was cause for celebration on the Undisputed set as Skip Bayless reveled in the Lakers dropping all the way to first place in the Western Conference standings. Since it was close, Skip went right at LeBron's very real "clutch gene."
Honestly, I didn't watch the video. I just saw the headline (Thanks Richard!) and had to look up how LeBron finished the game. He went 1-of-2 from the free throw line and 1-of-2 from the field for 4 points. He also had three assists that turned into eight points.
Turns out the box score doesn't mention clutch gene either so... Skip wins this round. Can't wait to see the commentary born from tonight's Clippers - Magic game.