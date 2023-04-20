Skip Bayless: All Dillon Brooks Can Do Is Instigate
Dillon Brooks loves to say outlandish things while dressed outlandishly and had an opportunity to puff his chest out last night after the Memphis Grizzlies took down the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 2 of their Western Conference playoff series.
"I don't care. He's old. You know what I mean? I was waiting for that. I was expecting him to do that Game 4, Game 5. He wanted to say something when I got my fourth foul. [He didn't] say nothing earlier on. You know? I poke bears. I don't respect no one until they come and give me 40. So I pride myself on, you know, what I do is defense and take any challenge that's on the board."
Brooks, who is essentially Draymond Green without the talent or championships, is cruising for a bruising here. He is like a tiny dog who barks his head off at a massive dog without any sense of self or how much bite each is packing. And we're loathe to say it, but Skip Bayless made some pretty good points about the situation.
If anyone knows instigation, it's the guy who pokes James as if it is a bodily function. It might be the thing he enjoys most in life!
Players can do whatever they want and Brooks has to act like this because he believes it helps both himself and his team. Trash-talking the King is a high-risk, high-reward move. If Memphis can advance, he'll be celebrated.
But until then all of it just rings kind of hollow because there's very little he's doing on the court to augment it.