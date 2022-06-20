Skip Bayless: Actually, It's Your Fault I Shame LeBron James Every Day on Television
The NBA season has come to a close which means it's time for Undisputed to return to their regularly scheduled programming-- talking about LeBron James in whatever manner they can think of. Over the weekend, Grant Hill granted Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe hours of Monday morning content via a podcast appearance during which he said that no player has had to deal with more "vitriol, abuse, and slander" than LeBron.
It's actually a somewhat interesting discussion to address with nuance because LeBron has been in the spotlight his entire life in the way that no basketball player ever has, and that spotlight has arguably never been brighter than over the last 15 years with the rise of social media. But obviously that wasn't what happened between Skip and Shannon. Instead, Bayless took the opportunity to announce that despite appearances he doesn't actually hate LeBron but is forced to slander his achievements because of the constant comparisons to Michael Jordan. Who Bayless must defend with his life, apparently.
What a take! Bayless is simply doing what Sharpe and others like him are forcing him to do, with the implication being that he'd be happy to praise LeBron if it didn't conflict with Jordan's greatness. What a world that would be.
Shameless stuff. Have to respect it.