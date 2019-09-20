TBL LogoTBL Logo
Skip Bayless Is Now Drip Bayless

By Kyle Koster | Sep 20 2019

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 28: Skip Bayless attends the Paley Prize Gala honoring ESPN's 35th anniversary presented by Roc Nation Sports on May 28, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Paley Center for Media)
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Folks, it brings me no personal joy to share this information but it's probably important that you hear it before embarking on whatever you have lined up for the weekend.

Actual human beings with social media access have been calling Fox Sports' most verbose opinion-haver, Skip Bayless, uh ... Drip Bayless.

Who was calling him Drip Bayless? Mostly people on Instagram after he posts his thirst-trappy clothing posts.

I can’t lose in these shoes. MJ FOREVER.

Look, the natural reaction here is to run from this moniker and continue to never use it. But it might be fun to really roll this boulder down the hill to see how much steam it can pick up. Imagine a world two months from now where everyone is actually saying Drip Bayless. Imagine a world where serious thought has to be given to changing his chyron.

The nation needs a project, something we can all work on together. Perhaps making Drip Bayless is the very stupid thing that fits the bill.

At the very least, it's something to consider.