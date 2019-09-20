Skip Bayless Is Now Drip Bayless By Kyle Koster | Sep 20 2019 Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Folks, it brings me no personal joy to share this information but it's probably important that you hear it before embarking on whatever you have lined up for the weekend.

Actual human beings with social media access have been calling Fox Sports' most verbose opinion-haver, Skip Bayless, uh ... Drip Bayless.

.@ShannonSharpe: "You got your bling bling, you're drippin out here."@RealSkipBayless: "They call me Drip Bayless. That's what they call me on Twitter." ??? pic.twitter.com/yenqxq3FjP — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) September 20, 2019

Who was calling him Drip Bayless? Mostly people on Instagram after he posts his thirst-trappy clothing posts.

Look, the natural reaction here is to run from this moniker and continue to never use it. But it might be fun to really roll this boulder down the hill to see how much steam it can pick up. Imagine a world two months from now where everyone is actually saying Drip Bayless. Imagine a world where serious thought has to be given to changing his chyron.

The nation needs a project, something we can all work on together. Perhaps making Drip Bayless is the very stupid thing that fits the bill.

At the very least, it's something to consider.